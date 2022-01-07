Jimmy Dunne wins Player of the Month award for QPR

Great stuff from the Dundalk man.

Irish defender Jimmy Dunne has been awarded Queens Park Rangers’ Player of the Month for December.

Dunne, who is now 24, played every minute in December and ended the month with a dominant display during QPR’s dramatic 2-1 victory at Bristol City.

Dunne received 53% of the vote from the QPR fans, as he finds himself sitting in fifth place in the Championship.

The impressive QPR side are in the playoff places and will be eyeing up a promotion push for the second half of the season.

Dunne, after moving from Burnley in the summer, will be instrumental to any chances of QPR gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Next up for Dunne and his QPR team is an FA Cup tie against Rotherham, where he will be hoping to continue his run of form.

Jimmy Dunne’s Ireland chances

Despite his impressive performances at Championship level, Dunne still finds himself in an unenviable position on the international stage.

Similar to Mark Travers’ situation, Dunne is behind a number of top defenders in his exact position for Ireland.

Shane Duffy and John Egan’s places in the team are as safe as anyone’s, while young talents like Andrew Omobamidele, Dara O’Shea and Nathan Collins are probably also ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, whether Irish fans would like to admit it or not, Duffy and Egan will not be around forever, so it’s good to know there is some healthy competition brewing for whenever they both ride off into the sunset.

At just 24, Dunne does already have some Premier League experience under his belt, scoring a goal for Sean Dyche’s Burnley side last season.

But to really have a chance of breaking into Stephen Kenny’s team, being a regular starter in a Premier League team seems like his best bet.

