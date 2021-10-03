Ji-sung Park appeals to Man United fans to stop singing offensive chant

“I really request the fans to stop singing that word…”

Ji-sung Park has appealed to Manchester United fans to stop singing an offensive chant about his home country of South Korea.

The song in question, which has been sung by United fans at Old Trafford since he played for the club, makes a disparaging joke about Koreans eating dog meat.

Park has spoken up about the song, after hearing United fans direct the chant at his countryman Hwang Hee-chan when his former team played Wolves a few weeks ago.

Ji-sung Park urges United fans to stop singing offensive song

Park said he believes that the United fans are not trying to be offensive when singing the song, but that the reference to dog meat is a “racial insult” to Korean people.

He said the song causes discomfort to Korean people when they hear it, and strongly asked the club’s supporters to stop singing it.

He said: “I’m really sorry for him to hear that.

“I know that United fans don’t mean any offence to him for that song but still I have to educate the fans to stop that word [dog meat], which is usually these days a racial insult to the Korean people.

“That particular word is very discomforting for Korean people, and I really feel very sorry for the younger players who heard that kind of song.

“In Korea, things have changed a lot. It is true that historically we have eaten dog meat but these days, particularly the younger generation, they really hate it. The culture has changed.

“I really request the fans to stop singing that word. It causes discomfort to Korean people when they hear that song. It’s time to stop.”

Manchester United added to the Champions League winner‘s statement to say that the club ‘fully supports Ji-sung’s comments and urges fans to respect his wishes’.

