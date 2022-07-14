Really kind words.

Jesse Marsch’s comments on Raphinha sum up the character of the player, following his move from Leeds Unied to Barcelona.

Raphinha made the move to the club he had wanted to sign for, after seemingly coming close to agreeing a deal with both Arsenal and Chelsea.

Speaking before the deal was officially confirmed, Marsch spoke honestly and openly about the transfer, and why he didn’t even contemplate standing in Raphinha’s way.

Jesse Marsch on Raphinha to Barcelona

He said: “As much as it’s really hard to lose Raphinha, I will say this. If you think about a young man who was pretty much guaranteed to go on a reduced transfer fee, 100% to Barcelona, if we were relegated. And then you watch his performances and the commitment he had in making sure that the club was going to stay up, I think it would be hard for any 23-year-old with that kind of pressure and opportunity to perform the way he did.

“And we are so thankful. I had that very clear conversation with him, that a very big part for me was the fact he was so committed. It made us very easy us to be connected with what his goals in life and his career are.

“It’s hard for us to see him leave, but I know it’s his dream to play for Barcelona.”

For anyone who hasn’t seen, here’s Jesse Marsch talking about the imminent departure of Raphinha pic.twitter.com/fXGWH05kUk — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) July 13, 2022

Raphinha moves to Barcelona

Marsch makes a good point about Raphinha’s efforts towards the end of the season, with the general consensus among Leeds fans being that they would have not stayed up without his efforts.

After beating Brentford on the final day of the season, a game in which Raphinha scored a crucial goal, the Brazilian showed after the game just how much Premier League survival meant to him.

The player walked the length of the pitch on his knees, as a sign of gratitude to those who made it so his side were not relegated.

Raphinha walking the length of the pitch on his knees after Leeds United's win over Brentford ⚽ pic.twitter.com/UmXN1HDLtv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

