Jesse Marsch responds to rumours with expletive-filled rant

Jesse Marsch has responded to rumours with expletive-filled rant about the relationship he has with his Leeds United players.

Marsch took issue with some comments being made about how some of his Leeds players have turned against the manager following a run of disappointing results.

The American was defiant about the fact that he and his players are still working hard together, and he went as far as blaming the English media for the way in which they report the news, particularly in the world of football.

Jesse Marsch rant on English media

The Leeds boss said: “I’ve been critical of myself that I haven’t got more out of the group earlier but I do start to see the momentum coming together. I know it’s hard for everyone to be patient. I know it is and when we’re not getting the points we should be getting, I come into the spotlight.

“There was some report out yesterday or something, honestly some bullshit about the fact that the players are against me.

“We are totally unified. This is the one thing about England, just report what is out there instead of worrying about getting information from the inside and all this bullshit.

“Even our players were pissed. The point is, we’re working really hard.”

Leeds bounced back after a very disappointing 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last Friday with an emphatic win over Cardiff in an FA Cup replay.

A sensational goal from teenager Wilfried Gnonto put Leeds on their way to a 5-2 win, ahead of a crucial game against Brentford this weekend.

Just putting this incredible finish from Wilfried Gnonto (19) on the timeline again. Absolutely magical. 🇮🇹🚀 pic.twitter.com/ocVXS7IReA — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 19, 2023

If Leeds lose to Brentford this weekend, their fans will seriously have to start looking over their shoulder and worrying about potential relegation, while Marsch will be under even more pressure.

