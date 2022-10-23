Jesse Marsch gives defiant post-match interview following loss to Fulham

He isn’t going to quit.

Jesse Marsch has remained defiant, despite Leeds’ 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the game, Marsch was unsurprisingly asked about his future, and he made it clear that he will not be giving up any time soon.

At certain points throughout the game, fans could be heard chanting “What is going on?”, and “Sack the board”, as Leeds entered the relegation zone.

In his post-match interview, Marsch took ownership for the loss, and assured Leeds fans that he is going to stick around at the club for the “long-term”.

Jesse Marsch on Leeds’ loss to Fulham

He said: “I’m responsible for making this team better. I’m going to work tirelessly to try to help them gain their confidence, to have solutions, to show belief in them, to challenge them, to stay strong and keep pushing. But I accept responsibility, we have to do better.”

When asked about questions regarding his future, Marsch replied: “I’m here for the long term. I love this club, I’m investing everything I have to try to make us better.

“We always knew the league is incredibly difficult – we never took anything for granted, even staying up last year. We’re going to use our mentality and our commitment – even today we pushed until the end – and we’re going to use that character we have in the group and figure out ways to get better.”

🎙 Jesse gives his thoughts on today's game at Elland Road pic.twitter.com/8j7ZRMGK7U — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 23, 2022

Leeds dropped into the relegation zone on Sunday for the first time this season, with only Wolves and Nottingham Forest below them.

Things don’t get too much easier for Leeds either, with their next game an away trip to Liverpool, who are also in desperate need of a win after a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

