Brentford take dig at Jesse Marsch following touchline antics

Brentford and Leeds played out a seriously entertaining game on Saturday afternoon, but it was one that Jesse Marsch did not enjoy one bit.

Brentford won the game 5-2, largely thank to a truly incredible hat-trick from Ivan Toney, leaving Marsch’s side with only one point from the past three games.

That being said, Leeds can consider themselves quite unlucky that the game went the way it did, as they were denied what looked like a stonewall penalty.

After the penalty was waved away by the referee and VAR, Marsch fumed on the sideline, clearly screaming in the direction of all of the officials present.

This led to the American being shown a red card, which Brentford’s Twitter account took great delight in.

Jesse Marsch vs Brentford

The club wrote: “Jesse Marsch has spent more time on the pitch than in his technical area this afternoon. He’s now spending the rest of the afternoon in the stands as he’s sent off.”

Jesse Marsch has spent more time on the pitch than in his technical area this afternoon He's now spending the rest of the afternoon in the stands as he's sent off 🐝 3-1 ⚪#BrentfordFC | #BRELEE — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 3, 2022

The victory over Leeds will be even sweeter for Toney in particular, and not just because of his hat-trick.

Back when Leeds got promoted in 2020, two of their players celebrated by posting a video on social media that mocked Brentford.

When Brentford defeated Leeds last season, Toney brought the video back up, while his side were sitting pretty in 12th place.

While Marsch was sent off for the first time so far this season, it isn’t his first incident on the touchline over the past few weeks.

On the first day of the season, he clashed with Wolves manager Bruno Lage after the Leeds boss allegedly said something to one of Lage’s players.

He also had some harsh words for Thomas Tuchel after his red card against Spurs, insisting he was disappointed that he didn’t face a suspension for his actions.

