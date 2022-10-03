Jesse Marsch criticises Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa’s style of play

He is not one bit happy.

Jesse Marsch has criticised Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa’s style of play, following the 0-0 draw between Leeds and Villa on Sunday evening.

Aston Villa had the better chances to win the game, but this was largely due to the fact that Leeds were down to 10 men for almost the entire second half.

Luis Sinisterra was sent off for a second yellow card, in what was a seriously cagy affair at Elland Road.

Speaking after the game, Marsch said that the Leeds fans don’t want to come and see the opposition team slowing the game down as much as possible, and that something should be done about it.

Jesse Marsch on Aston Villa

He said: “Villa slows the game down, and that’s two or three opponents that we’ve had here that throw the ball away, take a minute on every goal kick… We need some help to manage this, we can’t do it alone.

“The sad thing is that this is the best environment in the league for me, and our fans don’t come here to watch a snail-paced match.”

Former Villa captain Gabby Agbonlahor responded to Marsch’s comments by asking what he was “waffling on about”.

What’s he waffling on about ? — Ga11agbon (@ga11agbon) October 2, 2022

Marsch watched the game from the stands, due to a red card he received in a previous match, but his frustration was clear for all to see in the post-match interview.

Gerrard, on the other hand, seems well aware that his job is under pressure, despite recent positive results against Manchester City and Southampton.

Ollie Watkins had a massive chance to win the game for Villa towards the end of the game, but he hit it at the keeper, with Gerrard making it clear he wasn’t happy on the sidelines afterwards.

Next up for Villa is a crucial trip to Nottingham Forest, with their fans likely demanding three points against Steve Cooper’s struggling side.

Read More About: aston villa, Jesse Marsch, Steven Gerrard