West Ham coach provides update on Jesse Lingard transfer

Stuart Pearce has provided an update on Jesse Lingard’s potential move from Manchester United to West Ham United.

The 28-year-old had an impressive loan spell at David Moyes’ side last season, and it seemed like a move for Lingard to the London club made sense for everyone.

However, he also had a strong pre-season at Man United, and looks like he wants to fight for his place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s starting XI.

Stuart Pearce on Jesse Lingard to West Ham

Pearce, who is a first-team coach at West Ham, has since lifted the lid on whether or not he believes Lingard will be playing for his side this season.

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “We would like him to come and join us. That has been an open secret. He was wonderful last year.

“The ball is in Manchester United’s court. He is contracted to them. We would like him with us, there is no doubt about that.

“He’s a special lad and was very good around the players – the players really like him.

“His ability shone out last year and gave us a great option in our squad. You never know, but at this moment in time it looks like he is fighting for a place in the United line-up.”

Lingard plays for Man United in friendly.

Meanwhile, Lingard has recovered from Covid-19 and continued the form he was in at the end of last season.

The Red Devils played against Burnley in a behind-closed-doors friendly on Tuesday and Lingard scored with a tidy finish.

Jadon Sancho started the game for United, but it was Anthony Martial and Fred who scored the rest of Man United’s goals on the day.

Speaking about Lingard during pre-season, Solskjaer said: “He was one of the positives. He’s a Manchester United player and he wants to fight for his place.

“He’s come back bright, confident and with lots of energy. I think everyone saw what he did at the end of last season with West Ham. He’s still in my plans.”

