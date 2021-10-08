Jesse Lingard teases move away from Manchester United ahead of World Cup

“You need regular football…”

Jesse Lingard has teased a move away from Manchester United, as he insists he needs gametime to ensure his place in the England squad.

Many thought Lingard was going to return to West Ham this summer after a really impressive loan spell at the London club towards the end of last season.

However, the two clubs couldn’t reach a deal for the midfielder, and as a result he will be in Manchester until January at least.

Lingard recently spoke about how a move away might be essential to ensure he makes the England squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Jesse Lingard on his future

He said: “Obviously, the World Cup is a long way away but… you need regular football.

“I was so close to going to the Euros and I think obviously it plays a huge part and it’s a big factor.

“If you’re playing over 20 or 25 games, of course you know you’re knocking on the door so I think it does play a big part in that.

“I’m not doing any harm at the moment – if I keep performing well and doing well you never know what might happen so I keep confident in myself and when I get time on the pitch I’ve got to carry on doing what I’m doing.

“You want to start games. When I’m a sub I’m always ready to play. I’m always ready to be needed when I’m called up.

“It’s one of those things I’m going through at the moment but I think on recent performances hopefully we’ll see a change in the next few weeks.”

Jesse Lingard’s season so far

While many United fans figured Lingard would be left to sit on the bench for the majority of the season, that certainly hasn’t been the case so far.

He has only started once, but has touched the pitch six times already this season, scoring a crucial last-minute winner against West Ham in the process. He also got a brilliant assist for Cristiano Ronaldo’s late winner against Villarreal in the Champions League.

It hasn’t all been sweet for Lingard this season though, as he also was responsible for his team conceding a last-minute goal against Young Boys that resulted in United losing the game 2-1.

Last night hurt. Everytime I pull on the shirt, I hope people understand what it means to me. I always go out wanting to do the best for the club, the team and the fans. I’m upset for my part in the defeat. Mistakes happen in football but we pick ourselves up and go again. pic.twitter.com/naTlNMop8L — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) September 15, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United