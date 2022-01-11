Jesse Lingard linked with move to Man United rivals

Would this be the right move?

Jesse Lingard is being linked to Tottenham Hotspur, as the Manchester United midfielder has struggled to find gametime this season.

Lingard, despite having some big moments for United earlier this season, has not started a league game under Ralf Rangnick, and doesn’t appear to be in the new manager’s plans.

The England international has attracted interest from a number of clubs over the past few months, with West Ham and Newcastle the two clubs most heavily linked with the 29-year-old.

Jesse Lingard linked with Spurs

Football London has reported that Spurs have began getting in contact with Lingard’s camp, as they will try to convince him to make the move to London in January.

Steven Bergwijn appears to be leaving Spurs, with Adama Traore linked with a move to London to replace the Dutchman.

However, it seems that if this deal falls through, Lingard could be an alternative attacking option that Antonio Conte is interested in.

Lingard also has versatility on his side, as he can play across the midfield, and as part of a front three. Under Conte, there is also the slight chance he would try him out as a wing-back, in an attempt to utilise his energy and fitness.

Jesse Lingard to leave Man United

Journalist Simon Stone has reported that Lingard does not want to leave United, and that he was told by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer he would get chances this season.

However, his contract runs out in the summer, so the Manchester club could be eager to sell him for a reduced fee in January so he doesn’t go for free months later.

As per @AlasdairGold, Tottenham have spoken to Jesse Lingard camp re summer move. Lingard doesn't want to leave Man Utd this month but out of contract at end of season. Was told by OGS he would get chances this season but not materialised. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 11, 2022

Lingard seemed to be hinting at a potential return to West Ham recently, as he will be keen to get some playing time in before the World Cup later this year, in an attempt to make Gareth Southgate’s squad.

He came off the bench on Monday night to help United beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the FA Cup, and it has been from the bench that almost all of his minutes have come so far this season.

