Former England goalkeeper discusses “very strange” Jesse Lingard situation

A bizarre situation.

Jesse Lingard and Ralf Rangnick are currently engaging in what could be described as a public disagreement over time away from work.

Lingard has said that he was “advised” by the club to take time off, while Rangnick has said that it was the player who requested it.

Lingard won’t be involved in the squad to take on Middlesbrough on Friday night, and he is taking time off after failing to get a loan deal away from the club in the January transfer window.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has weighed in on what he feels is a “very strange” situation at Man United.

The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) February 3, 2022

Paul Robinson on Jesse Lingard and Ralf Rangnick

Robinson referenced an issue that took place a few weeks ago where Rangnick said Anthony Martial refused to be in the squad to face Aston Villa, which the player disagreed with.

He said: “There’s something fundamentally wrong. There’s a breakdown in communication wrong somewhere. The players feel they have to come out and give their side of the story.

“It’s very strange… Given where Jesse is at the moment, how the club have treated him isn’t right. The manager isn’t the one who blocked his move on deadline day, the club seemingly blocked the move.

“To not let him go and pursue first team football in a World Cup year, when he did so well at West Ham last season… He has a lot to prove, and he has his destiny in his own hands.

“But the communication, whether it’s the manager that’s not communicating correctly with the dressing room, there’s somebody who is not telling the truth.”

🗣️ "There's a breakdown in communication somewhere" Paul Robinson spoke about Jesse Lingard's comments on social media and how it compares to Anthony Martial's comments earlier in the season. pic.twitter.com/PsmROTVgZC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 4, 2022

Jesse Lingard and Ralf Rangnick

Lingard may not be in the squad to take on Middlesbrough on Friday night, but it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him return to the pitch at some point in the near future.

Rangnick said on Thursday that Mason Greenwood’s arrest and subsequent suspension played a part in Lingard being kept at the club for the rest of the season.

With the other attacking players who left the club, added with United’s fixture pileup, Lingard could play an important part in the business end of the season.

