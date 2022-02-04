Jesse Lingard denies Ralf Rangnick’s “time off” claim

The situation is still not clear…

Jesse Lingard has denied Ralf Rangnick’s claims that he demanded time off after not being granted a move away from the club.

Lingard made it no secret that he wanted a loan move away from Man United in January, but due to a number of different factors, it did not materialise.

Speaking ahead of Friday night’s FA Cup match against Middlesbrough, Rangnick stated that Lingard requested some time away to clear his head, and he will miss tonight’s match as a result.

Ralf Rangnick vs Jesse Lingard

The interim boss said: “He asked me and the club if we could give him a couple of days off just to clear up his mind.

“He will be back in the group, I suppose, next Monday, back for training and then be a regular part of the whole squad again.”

Lingard has since denied that this is the case, taking to Twitter to say that it was the club suggested he take time off, and not himself.

He said: “The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent.”

Jesse Lingard at Man United

Lingard was wanted by Newcastle and West Ham during the transfer window, but the clubs could not work out a deal in time.

The entire situation was complicated by Mason Greenwood’s arrest, which Rangnick confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

He said: “With the window closing Monday evening the board informed me they would rather he stay, so I could understand and accept.

“It was two things. We had a problem with Mason Greenwood and being without a player for the time being who hasn’t played in weeks and the club not finding an agreement with another club.”

Lingard may get quite a bit of gametime throughout the rest of the season, with Anthony Martial, Amad Diallo and Donny van de Beek all gone out on loan.

