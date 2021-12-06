Jesse Lingard among Newcastle’s top transfer targets

Another England international is also on their radar.

Newcastle United have outlined Jesse Lingard as their main transfer target going into the January transfer window.

Lingard is currently sitting on Manchester United’s bench, making the odd appearance when United are either chasing a game or trying to hold on to a lead.

This is quite different to what Lingard was doing towards the end of last season – where he helped West Ham in their Europa League push, putting in some of the best performances of his career.

A deal with West Ham couldn’t be worked out during the summer, and now Newcastle are said to be very keen to get the deal done.

It is believed that Eddie Howe is hoping to prioritise Premier League experience with his transfer targets, and is even willing to make Lingard the highest earner at the club.

With Lingard a signing that Newcastle will feel like they may be able to push through, they are also looking at Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

Trippier has the experience that Howe is looking for, and has played in some of the biggest matches in football, so he could be someone that comes into the team, though it’s believed he would also making serious demands with regards to his wages.

Newcastle transfer targets

Former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor told talkSPORT what he feels the club should do in the transfer window.

“If I was Newcastle, I’d look at a defensive midfielder and look at Lingard to play in front with Willock as a No.8.

“They need another player who can run with the ball, score goals and help Callum Wilson because they are not far off Newcastle.

“Three or four of the right players and Lingard would be perfect for them. They’ve got every chance of staying up, they just have to stick in there until January.”

We took a look at five moves Newcastle should make in January, which you can read here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Newcastle