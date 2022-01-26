Jesse Lingard unhappy with club not allowing him move to Newcastle

He is not one bit happy.

Jesse Lingard is said to be unhappy with Manchester United not allowing him move to Newcastle on loan this month.

His current club have a number of demands if Lingard is to join Newcastle, including a £2.5m loan fee, full coverage of the player’s wages, and a £12m bonus if they avoid relegation.

This is largely to do with the impact Lingard had on West Ham last season, as well as the ludicrous riches Newcastle’s new owners now have.

Ralf Rangnick has made it clear that Lingard is not in his plans, and with his contract running out at the end of the season, he could face a six-month spell without football if he is to stay in Manchester.

Jesse Lingard to Newcastle on hold.

As you might expect, he is not in any way happy with the way he is being treated.

According to The Guardian, Lingard believes he has not been shown the respect he deserves after 21 years at United.

This is worsened by the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised him regular gametime this season if he were to stay at the club, which was changed by the surprising signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jesse Lingard unhappy at Man United

Lingard has, despite his limited playing time, been a crucial part of some of the biggest moments of United’s season so far.

Against West Ham he came on to score a cracking goal to win United the game, while he has also impressed with appearances of the bench against Newcastle and more recently in the FA Cup win over Aston Villa.

On the other hand, he lost United their opening Champions League game against Young Boys, with a careless backpass in the last minute of the game.

Whatever comes next for the England international, he will be hoping for more regular starts on the pitch, as opposed to cameos off the bench.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United, Newcastle