Jesse Lingard releases statement following crucial mistake vs Young Boys

Jesse Lingard has released a statement following his crucial mistake against Young Boys on Tuesday night.

Lingard, who came on as a substitute for Cristiano Ronaldo, picked up the ball with only seconds left in the game, and played it directly to Theoson Siebatcheu, who slotted the ball into the Manchester United net.

As a result, United lost the game 2-1, and will once again have their work cut out for them with regards to qualifying for the knockout round of the Champions League.

Jesse Lingard statement

Lingard shared a message on his Twitter page explaining how he is feeling after the mistake, stopping just short of apologising.

He wrote: “Last night hurt. Every time I pull on the shirt, I hope people understand what it means to me. I always go out wanting to do the best for the club, the team and the fans. I’m upset for my part in the defeat. Mistakes happen in football but we pick ourselves up and go again.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Jesse Lingard

Speaking about Lingard’s error, his manager said: “With Jesse, no footballer likes making mistakes but it’s obviously part and parcel of the game.

“We’ll learn from it, he’ll learn from it. We’re humans, every footballer makes mistakes.

“He’ll pick himself up and be ready to go on Sunday against West Ham (United).”

Lingard does not hold the entire weight of the game on his shoulders though, as Solskjaer himself has picked up a lot of criticism for his in-game management, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka got a needless red card in the first-half that changed the entire state of the game.

Elsewhere in United’s group, Villarreal drew 1-1 with Atalanta, meaning the gap between all the two sides at the top of the table and United is only one point.

It seemed as though Lingard was on his way out of the club this summer, but an agreement couldn’t be reached between West Ham United and his current team.

