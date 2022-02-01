Jesse Lingard – Man United’s forgotten man to rescue their season?

The man for the job?

Manchester United failed to sign anybody in the January transfer window, despite the fact they remain in the FA Cup, the knockout stages of the Champions League, and have a lot to play for domestically.

Ralf Rangnick will need to use his squad carefully and correctly if he is to have a successful second half of the season.

While Rangnick recently explicitly stated that Jesse Lingard was not in his plans, things have changed since then, to put it mildly.

Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek have all left the club on loan, while Mason Greenwood is unlikely to ever play again.

The man that Rangnick had no intentions of using for the rest of the season, could well become the saviour.

It’s no secret he wanted a loan, but given that he hasn’t got it, he is far too good to be allowed just sit on the bench until the end of the season.

Jesse Lingard to save Man United?

Rangnick came into United and immediately played a 4-2-2-2 formation, but he has since shifted from that to a 4-3-3, or a 4-2-3-1, depending on how you view it.

But now that he has lost some key players, he may revert back to the initial system he tried to implement.

If so, Lingard could be someone who Rangnick becomes a big fan of.

Jesse Lingard in Ralf Rangnick’s system

The two players who slot in behind the strikers have an interesting job in this system. They have to create chances more than anyone else in the team, without acting like wingers.

Bruno Fernandes does it very well, and Paul Pogba may also be tried out beside him. But if that doesn’t work, Lingard does fit the profile of someone who could play this role well.

He is incredibly fit, has great energy, knows how to pick a good pass, and has a nice strike on him if he is given space in the danger area.

He may not have the pace he once possessed, but it’s not necessarily something that’s needed, as he would instead be told to drift inside so that the full-backs can bomb on.

The England international showed last season at West Ham what he can do when he is trusted, and United are only an injury or two away from being left with no choice but to throw him in.

