Jesse Lingard’s Instagram post suggests he wants out of Man United

Not the most subtle of posts.

Jesse Lingard’s latest Instagram post suggest he wants out of Manchester United, after a turbulent opening few months to the season.

After it seemed extremely likely he would sign for West Ham, he instead opted to stick around in Manchester, and fight it out for playing time with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho.

And while he hasn’t played much, he has certainly made an impact when he has made it out on to the pitch.

He got United off to a disastrous start in the Champions League, gifting Young Boys a win, but made up for it with beautiful goals against Newcastle and West Ham, as well as a crucial assist against Villarreal at Old Trafford.

However, on Friday morning, when reports were emerging that contract talks had broken down between him and United, Lingard shared a picture of him in a West Ham jersey on his Instagram story, doing his iconic celebration.

Many understandably took this to mean that he understands that he made a mistake in the summer, and would now like to make the switch permanently in January.

Jesse Lingard to West Ham?

While the deal would definitely still make sense now, what doesn’t make sense is it not happening a few months ago.

Lingard was a crucial part of West Ham’s successful Europa League qualification journey, and seemed to be adored by the fans every time he took to the pitch.

What’s more important is that he was playing with a smile that United fans haven’t seen on his face in quite some time.

Perhaps what helped to make his decision is that West Ham are currently ahead of United in the league, and are already through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

If Lingard is to make the move, this added bit of squad depth could see David Moyes’ side really push on this year.

However, some reports have emerged suggesting he will instead see out his contract and leave United for free next summer.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Contract talks between Jesse Lingard and Manchester United have collapsed and that as far as Lingard is concerned the matter is now closed. It's now expected that Lingard will look to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer. pic.twitter.com/FfYfyX9Qhk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 19, 2021

