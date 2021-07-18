Crossbar denies Jesse Lingard of cracker in pre-season friendly

What a goal this would have been.

Manchester United got their pre-season campaign underway on Sunday afternoon with a friendly game against Derby County.

United ran out 2-1 winners over Wayne Rooney’s Derby side, thanks to goals from Tahith Chong and Facundo Pellistri. Colin Kazim-Richards pulled one back for the Championship side, but it was not enough.

Chong and Pellistri both spent last season out on loan from United, and could well do so again this season, with Chong seemingly headed to Birmingham for the season.

Jesse Lingard strikes the bar

Jesse Lingard looked lively when he came off the bench for United, and nearly scored what would have been an absolute cracker, only it rifled off the crossbar.

So close to a special goal for @JesseLingard 😱#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2021

Lingard remains linked with West Ham, following a seriously impressive loan spell with the London club during the second half of last season. While David Moyes is said to be interested in buying Lingard on a permanent basis, it seems as though the price United are demanding is more than what the Hammers are willing to pay.

New signing Tom Heaton started in goal for the Manchester side, and impressed upon his return to the club. With speculation surrounding both Dean Henderson and David De Gea’s future, Heaton may feature more than initially anticipated over the coming months.

A point-blank save from @TomHeatonGK! 🧤 An assured performance from our new keeper so far, with United leading after 40 minutes 👏#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 18, 2021

Speaking after the game, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer said: “I think you can see that they (Derby) are maybe a week ahead of us in their pre-season, maybe even a little bit further.

“It was the first game for us, and it takes a little bit of time for us to get into that match mode, but we won the game. That’s also important for these kids to feel that they’ve won. And some good performances by some experienced players too.”

A number of United’s players were unavailable for this friendly, having played at Euro 2020 earlier in the summer.

