Jesse Lingard calls out Ralf Rangnick’s treatment of him

A sad ending.

Jesse Lingard has called out Ralf Rangnick’s treatment of him towards the end of his time at Manchester United.

In what was Lingard’s last game at United, Rangnick made the decision not to bring him on for a farewell to Old Trafford, despite his side being 3-0 up over Brentford.

Rangnick instead opted to bring on Edinson Cavani, who went on to leave the club, instead of Lingard who had been at Man United since he was a child.

Rangnick explained that he refused to bring Lingard on largely because he withdrew from the previous game against Chelsea, and as a result, was unsure where his head was at.

At the time, Rangnick said: “To start with, I think in the last couple of weeks under my tenure, he has played far more games than he used to before I came.

“Number two, on gameday against Chelsea, he contacted me in the hotel and asked me to release him from the game and release him from the training session the following day or two days after the Chelsea game for some personal, family reasons and I also allowed him to do that.

“This was also the reason that, with only three subs – unfortunately, in all the other leagues you have five subs – I had to take a decision between bringing on Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard or the young Alejandro Garnacho who I would have loved to bring on and give a chance, having been 3-0 up.”

Jesse Lingard vs Ralf Rangnick

Lingard’s view on it is that he feels Rangnick should have allowed him the chance to say goodbye to the Old Trafford faithful, considering how much he had done for the club.

He said: “It was the last home game, and Rangnick didn’t put me on. I just thought, can you not put me on, even if it was just for the last five minutes so I can clap the fans and have a send-off? I felt like I deserved that, to be honest.”

Speaking about his final day at the club itself, Lingard said: “I got into my car and started crying. I cried all the way home. That was hard.”

Lingard will have the chance to show United what they are missing on Tuesday night, when Nottingham Forest travel to Old Trafford.

