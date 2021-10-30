Emotional scenes as Jeff Stelling announce his departure from Soccer Saturday

A staple of football television for the past 25 years.

Jeff Stelling has announced that he is leaving Soccer Saturday, after working for Sky Sports for 30 years.

Stelling hosted the iconic Soccer Saturday show for 25 years, with him now feeling that at the age of 66, it’s time to let someone else have a go at the “best job in the world”.

He also confirmed that there was no pressure coming from Sky, and that the decision was purely his own.

Speaking on Saturday afternoon, he said: “Before we do the team news from Newcastle, I’ve got some team news from Sky Sports and Soccer Saturday to tell you about.

“I will have been at Sky for 30 years next year, I know it’s hard to believe with these youthful looks, and I’ll have hosted Soccer Saturday for the past 25 or so, I’m not too clever with statistics.

“But I’ve come to the decision, an incredibly difficult decision, that this will be my final season. It’s been my decision, there’s been no pressure whatsoever, Sky have been absolutely brilliant with me, as they always have done.

“I’m not intending to retire, that’s up to people out there really. But it’s time to let somebody else have a go at what is the best job in the world.

“After all, I wouldn’t want to get to the stage where I’m calling Raith Rovers, Roth Ravers.

“So I’m going to be here until May, then I’m leaving the show and the company. That’s about seven months of Saturday afternoon parties, so let’s get this party going.”

After Stelling finished his announcement, his colleagues rose to their feet and gave him a standing ovation and a round of applause.

Ever the epitome of modesty, he quickly asked them to sit down and got on with reading out the team sheet for Newcastle vs Chelsea.

🚨 | Jeff Stelling announces that he is leaving Soccer Saturday at the end of the season pic.twitter.com/2WvGmsJVa0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 30, 2021

