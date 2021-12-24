Three clubs Jeff Hendrick could move to in January

Where will the Dublin man go next?

The latest reports suggest Jeff Hendrick’s time at Newcastle United could be coming to an end, as the richest club in the world attempt to strengthen their squad.

Since Eddie Howe’s arrival at the club, Hendrick’s minutes have been almost exclusively limited to appearances from the bench.

Understandably, Hendrick will be eager to head elsewhere to get regular playing time, especially as his international form seemed to have turned a corner in recent months.

While interest from AC Milan has certainly cooled down, he could be a valuable asset for a number of clubs if he makes the move in the new year.

Here are three teams we could see him going to:

Jeff Hendrick transfer

Norwich

Hendrick could definitely be a starting midfielder for Dean Smith’s side, and while it would probably result in him going down to the Championship in a few months, based on Norwich’s history you would expect to see him come back up right away.

Plus, Smith is the sort of manager who could get the most out of an energetic midfielder like the Dubliner.

Watford

Watford also find themselves in a relegation fight, but could definitely do with some additional firepower from the central midfield position.

Hendrick could be a really smart signing for Claudio Ranieri’s side, if he managed to chip in with a few goals and assists here and there.

Fulham

Fulham are mounting a promotion challenge in the Championship, and while it’s far too early to say whether or not they will go up, a bit more Premier League experience definitely couldn’t hurt.

Hendrick may not be too keen about going down to the Championship, but it could result in a quick return to the promised land, if things went well.

Stephen Kenny will be keeping a close eye on Hendrick’s movements over the next few weeks, after his excellent performance against Qatar recently.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jeff hendrick, Newcastle