Don’t be surprised to see Jeff Hendrick start vs France

It’s becoming more and more likely every week.

Jeff Hendrick scored yet another beautiful goal for Reading on Saturday, an equaliser that helped his side pick up a crucial point against Watford.

Hendrick has been quietly going about his business in the Championship, playing regularly and scoring some beautiful goals in the process.

His Reading side are not lighting up the Championship by any means, but Hendrick has been one of their better performers, and the Royals’ fans are really starting to warm to him in recent weeks.

Start your Sunday with Jeff Hendrick blasting in a volley after a corner kick 😎#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/FpYV9UynxG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 5, 2023

With Ireland’s game against France rapidly approaching, Stephen Kenny will be watching all of his players closely to see who he thinks deserves to start the opening Euro 2024 qualifier.

Jeff Hendrick vs France?

Hendrick has never hit the heights in an Ireland jersey that he did at Euro 2016, and it’s unlikely he will do so ever again, but fans should not be one bit surprised if he starts against France at the end of March.

Ireland’s midfield is more settled than it has been in recent years, but there are still some spots that are up for grabs in Kenny’s team.

Josh Cullen is likely a guaranteed starter in front of the defence, but the two spots beside him could still be taken going into the France game.

Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby do seem to have a nice balance with Cullen, but in a game against one of the best football teams in the world, it would be a risk to play with such a young midfield.

Hendrick has experience, more than most in the Ireland squad, and he knows what it’s like to play against France in a big game.

Hard fought battle today, plenty of positives to take into the next game 🙌🏻💪🏻

Great feeling getting the equaliser ⚽️

Home support was amazing 💙 #readingfc pic.twitter.com/FCiYIuxvdP — Jeff Hendrick (@JeffHendrick92) February 4, 2023

Conor Hourihane is playing in League One, and he put in a very poor performance against Armenia a few months ago, so he is likely out of the question.

Molumby has been playing very well, and he likes to get stuck in, so he is perhaps the second most likely midfielder to start after Cullen.

We would predict that Hendrick will start the game, while Knight will either play as part of the front three, or be an option off the bench.

