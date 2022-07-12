Jeff Hendrick secures move away from Newcastle

He’s got his move…

Jeff Hendrick has secured a loan move away from Newcastle United to Reading.

Hendrick, who spent the second part of last season on loan at QPR, will return to the Championship on loan instead of fighting for his place at Newcastle.

While he may see himself as a Premier League player, there is very little chance of him breaking into the starting XI of the richest team in world of football, given the signings they have made since their takeover.

His time on loan at QPR may not have gone to plan, with him failing to really impress at the West London club, but he is ready to get back to his best and play some regular football under Paul Ince at Reading.

Jeff Hendrick to Reading confirmed

Speaking about the signing, Ince said: “Jeff is a midfielder I have admired for a long period of time. He has the ability and experience to play in a number of roles across the midfield, he works hard, he wins the ball back, he can pick a pass and he can score goals too.

“A player of his experience will prove so important for this club going into the challenge of the Championship this season.”

Still only 30 years of age, Hendrick seems well aware that the most important thing for him is to be playing regular football.

He started a few of Ireland’s games during the most recent Nations League international break, but it was clear to see that youngsters Jason Knight and Jayson Molumby offered more than him when they were brought into the starting XI.

But that’s not to say his days in an Ireland jersey are done, and if he is given regular minutes by Ince at Reading, we would imagine we will see him consistently appear in Ireland squads throughout the season.

