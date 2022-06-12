How Jayson Molumby can be Ireland’s secret weapon

That midfield spot could be his for years to come.

Jayson Molumby was given a chance to show what he can do for Ireland against Scotland on Saturday afternoon at the Aviva Stadium, and he did just that.

He played in a midfield trio with Josh Cullen and Jason Knight, in what was a seriously fluid formation. Knight was normally the most advanced of the three, but it did change around at times.

Molumby was not necessarily the furthest back of the three, but he was the most defensive-minded. He was the one breaking up the play more than anyone else, and the one who was sniffing out danger.

He was putting pressure on John McGinn and the other Scottish midfielders, not giving them a second on the ball. As has been said since the game ended, he was covering the ground that wasn’t covered against Armenia and Ukraine.

Molumby’s presence was missed in the previous games, which is crazy to see given he is an inexperienced 22-year-old, but such was the maturity of how he played against Scotland.

Jayson Molumby – Ireland’s secret weapon

In the past he has been too hot-headed, flying into tackles and being reckless in his positioning, but if he improves his discipline the sky is the limit for the Waterford man.

Him breaking up the play was what led to Michael Obafemi’s wondergoal, and Stephen Kenny will be left wondering what might have been if he went with this sort of team against Ukraine or Armenia.

Molumby might not be as talented on the ball as Knight or as composed as Cullen, but he has shown that his unique skillset will come in handy for Ireland for years to come.

The way he bites at the other team when they have the ball is exactly what this team needs, and while Jeff Hendrick hasn’t been bad in the past two games, he will be worried about his place in the team going forward.

Is Hendrick more likely to play a beautiful through ball than Molumby? Maybe. But it’s clear who has a more positive impact on the team.

