Jayson Molumby continues dominating games for West Brom

One of Ireland’s most in-form players.

Jayson Molumby is doing everything he can to make sure he is in Ireland’s Starting XI when France come to town in a month’s time.

The Waterford man had been in good form for West Brom over Christmas, while their form itself was improving, but he has recently had to settle for a spot on the bench in a few of their latest games.

But that hasn’t stopped him from making an impact when he does get on to the pitch.

Last Wednesday, West Brom played against Blackburn at home, with Molumby unfortunately sat on the bench for the match.

He came on though, and scored the Baggies’ only goal in 1-1 draw against a strong Rovers side.

Just a few days later, many assumed that Molumby would be rewarded for his goal with a start, but manager Carlos Corberan again decided to leave him on the bench.

Jayson Molumby’s form

When West Brom travelled to Watford on Monday night, Molumby was brought on at half-time to try and change the game in his side’s favour, and he did just that.

The midfielder picked up two lovely assists after coming on, and despite West Brom going on to lose the game, Molumby surely did enough to earn a start for their next game.

Jayson Molumby came off the bench and provided two assists for West Brom last night 🇮🇪👏 In addition to 16/17 passes completed, 3 shots, 3 accurate long balls, 2 tackles and 5 duals won in 45 minutes. #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/EIJegFXmPI — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) February 21, 2023

In addition to 16/17 passes completed, Molumby also registered three shots, three accurate long balls, two tackles and five duals won in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch.

While he may be struggling to get into the West Brom team, Stephen Kenny should definitely be considering starting him against France next month.

His energy, tough-tackling and pressing is exactly what we will need against one of the best teams in the world.

