Hollywood star Jason Sudeikis shows support for racially abused England players

“We let the shirt speak for itself.”

Hollywood star Jason Sudeikis showed support for Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka following the racial abuse they received after the Euro 2020 final.

The three England players missed penalties against Italy in Sunday night’s match and they have faced racist abuse online since.

Jason Sudeikis shows support for English players

At the premiere of season two of hit TV show Ted Lasso, Sudeikis wore a t-shirt with the names “Jadon”, “Marcus” and “Bukayo” on it.

When asked about the abuse that the players in question received, Sudeikis said it made him feel “horrible” and that he “disagreed with it”.

He also wore trainers with the word “equality,” written on them, and added: “We let the shirt speak for itself.”

In Ted Lasso, Sudeikis plays an American football coach who ends up coaching a struggling English soccer side.

Co-star Jeremy Swift said he was not surprised by Sudeikis’ gesture, saying: “Jason is just completely sound and always slightly ahead of you. He’s very, very smart and very, very emotionally smart, intelligent.”

England players faced racist abuse

Each of the players have now released statements following the abuse they received, with Saka the latest to break his silence.

The 19-year-old said that after the penalty miss, he knew “instantly” the level of abuse he was due to receive.

“To the social media platforms, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me Marcus and Jadon have received this week. I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.

“There is no place for racism or hate of any kind in football or in any area of society and to the majority of people coming together to call out the people sending these messages, by taking action and reporting these comments to the police and by driving out the hate by being kind to one another, we will win.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Euro 2020, Jason Sudeikis, marcus rashford