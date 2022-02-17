Jason McAteer gives Paul McGrath highest praise possible

Jamie Carragher, however, disagrees.

Jason McAteer has given his former Ireland teammate Paul McGrath some of the highest praise imaginable.

A trend has been doing the rounds on Twitter, where fans and footballers are weighing in on the best performance by a centre back in a single game.

McAteer seemed to think the answer was an easy one, suggesting McGrath’s performance against Italy in the 1994 World Cup is the best he has ever witnessed.

Big Paul McGrath World Cup ‘94 against Italy https://t.co/1fce6kSeqX — Jason Mcateer (@MCATEER4) February 17, 2022

Ireland won the game thanks to an absolute screamer from Ray Houghton, but McGrath’s performance at the back against some of the best attackers at the tournament is still talked about to this day.

Jason McAteer on Paul McGrath vs Italy

Those closest to McGrath knew how impressive the performance was for a number of reasons. He was 34-years-old, with knees in such poor condition that he couldn’t train and well-documented personal problems.

But even if you sat down to watch the first game of football of your life, you’d be able to tell that he was the best player on the pitch.

Roberto Baggio was probably the best footballer in the world at the time, but everything he tried on the day, McGrath had an answer for.

He has since stated that he was playing on “instinct” for the majority of the game, and this just makes his impeccable timing and decision making even more impressive.

Paul McGrath

Carragher disagreed with McAteer, and instead said that the best performance from a central defender he has ever seen is Franco Baresi against Brazil at the same tournament.

He tweeted: “Up against Romario and Bebeto in his first game back after a knee operation which he had after the first game of the tournament!”

It’s a shame that McGrath never got to play in a game of this magnitude, because if he did, there’s a chance that it wouldn’t just be McAteer recalling his greatness almost 20 years later.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jason mcateer, paul mcgrath