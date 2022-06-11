Jason Knight “young players” comment misses the mark

It’s not him who should be worried about stepping up…

Jason Knight has said that the young players in this current Ireland squad need to stand up and be counted, amid Ireland’s terrible form.

Stephen Kenny has brought in a lot of young players into this Ireland squad, far more than usual, and Knight feels as though it’s the youth who need to do more.

Speaking after two losses in a row, he said: “There is a lot of young players, but we’re in this squad now and we need to stand up as men. We can’t be leaning on the older lads as much, we need to stand up, expect more from ourselves and deliver on the big stage.

“The senior lads have been great with us. It’s a very honest group, but we all need to come together and put performances in individually first and foremost. That includes the young lads as well.”

Jason Knight on Ireland’s young players

Knight’s comment may be a manager’s dream – a young, inexperienced talent taking accountability for the team’s poor performances and results.

But it’s really not true. The young players are not the ones who need to stand up, it’s the senior players.

Throughout this Nations League break, you could make the case that Knight, Nathan Collins and Chiedozie Ogbene have been Ireland’s best players.

Before that, youngsters Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele stood out in World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Portugal. Troy Parrott has only just become an adult and he has rescued Ireland on two separate occasions.

It’s the senior players who have been letting the team down lately, with even some of the most reliable performers having a bad run of it.

Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy and John Egan are normally among Ireland’s best players, but lately they have been slightly disappointing.

Knight’s comments show he has the right attitude, and hopefully him taking accountability can inspire the older players to do the same.

