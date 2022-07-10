Jason Knight linked with Bundesliga switch

What a move this would be.

Jason Knight is being linked with a move to the Bundesliga, with Werder Bremen interested in the young Ireland international.

There are potential issues in the way though, with football journalist Alan Nixon saying Derby will be putting a “huge fee” on the young talent.

Knight has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs, with Leeds United and Wolves considering a move for him in the past.

However, as the summer goes on, Irish fans may be starting to worry a bit, as it would be an absolute travesty to see him playing in League One next season.

Knight is entering the final year of his contract, so Derby would risk losing him on a free transfer if they opt to not sell him for a fee this summer.

The club’s view could be that Knight helping them back to the Championship would be worth more than any fee they will realistically get for him.

Nixon claims that Derby are “fuming” at suggestions that Knight is available to be bought for a cheap fee, and that they will only be listening to “large offers”.

Werder Bremen were surprisingly relegated two seasons ago, but immediately gained promotion back to the Bundesliga last season, finishing second in the Bundesliga 2.

The German giants will be eager to avoid anything like that ever happening again, and Knight would be the sort of character that the dressing room would benefit from.

It would also be great from an Irish perspective, as it’s always good to have our players representing the country in the top leagues across Europe.

This is why it is slightly disappointing to see Josh Cullen set to leave Anderlecht to join Burnley in the Championship. More on that here.

