A hard tackle in training has left the 20-year-old injured.

Irish international Jason Knight has been ruled out for 12 weeks following an injury that occurred on the Derby County training ground. Knight collided with his own manager, Wayne Rooney, during training, and it has left him with an ankle injury that will see him miss the start of the season.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph over the weekend, Rooney confirmed Knight’s injury, saying: “Jason will be out for eight to 12 weeks.

“He has rocked his ankle. Thankfully he doesn’t need surgery but needs the time to make sure he gets his ankle strong again.

“Everyone knows what Knighty brings to us, he is a fantastic player, great energy, and he will be a loss, but we have to deal with that.”

Wayne Rooney leaves Jason Knight injured

However, it is only on Monday night that it has emerged that Rooney was involved in the heavy tackle that has left the 20-year-old with the injured ankle.

The Telegraph has reported that it was a 50/50 tackle between the two, though Derby County are yet to confirm this information, nor is Rooney himself.

While the story itself is obviously bizarre, it is also further terrible luck for Stephen Kenny, who will now be without Knight for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Rooney complains about lack of players

Just two days ago, Rooney was complaining about the lack of players that Derby have going into the season. This situation has surely only worsened since Knight’s injury.

Demanding Derby sign some players, Rooney said: “It’s other people which I can’t control who need to make bigger decisions that I do.

“All I can do is try to bring some dignity and pride back to this club. It is clear that has gone in the last few years and it is my job to bring that back. I need other people to do their job.

“It’s not ideal, it has been very difficult not knowing what my squad will be in two weeks’ time when the league starts. However we can, we need to get that sorted.

“If we can’t bring players in over the next two weeks I do not know how we field a team to start the season.

“I haven’t got one centre-back signed to the club, there are two very young players in the U23s and U18s. It would be impossible for me to field a team.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Knight (@jasoknight123)

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, jason knight, Wayne Rooney