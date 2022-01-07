Jason Knight again linked with Premier League move in January

Where should he go next?

When it comes to Irish players in the transfer market, there may not be anyone more in demand than Jason Knight.

Aaron Connolly has already made a loan move to Middlesbrough, while Matt Doherty is heavily linked with a move to Wolves.

But Knight is arguably the most exciting Irish player around at the moment, proved by his excellent performance off the bench against Luxembourg back in November.

The 20-year-old is being heavily linked with a move away from Derby County, largely due to the situation he finds himself in at club level.

Derby are rooted to the bottom of the Championship, despite some brilliant results and performances of late, because of a 21 point deduction the club are dealing with.

Knight has played 88 times for Derby, at just 20 years of age, and it’s unsurprising that Premier League clubs are taking notice of the young Irishman.

Jason Knight transfer news

Everton and Wolves are being heavily linked with Knight, as are Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Leeds United, Burnley, and Newcastle United.

This is according to Football League World, who have outlined Wolves and Everton as the favourites to sign the midfielder.

Out of these two teams in particular, Wolves seems the preferable destination for the type of player Knight is, especially if Ruben Neves is planning on leaving the club in the near future.

Everton, despite their struggles in the league so far this season, have an abundance of midfield players, and young talent in general. It would be excellent if Knight managed to break into such a strong team under such an experienced manager, but playing time should be his main priority.

Leeds would also be a great option, especially with their injury difficulties this season, but the two clubs could be unlikely to do business together due to the recent bad blood between them…

Derby manager Wayne Rooney did make it clear that he has no intention of selling Knight, but due to the club’s financial issues, it may be taken out of his hands.

