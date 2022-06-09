Jason Knight performance should have Premier League clubs banging the door down

A dream of a signing.

Ireland lost to Ukraine on Wednesday night in what was a miserable night for Irish football. There were very few silver linings at the Aviva, but one of them was the performance of young Jason Knight.

Knight has been in the news quite a lot this season, as one of the better players at Wayne Rooney’s captivating Derby County side.

Many were rooting for Derby due to their points deduction, and took note of how skilled and determined Knight was on the pitch.

This showed against Ukraine, as he constantly looked like Ireland’s most dangerous player, while also helping out in midfield and in defence.

He was given the man of the match award, but couldn’t help but voice his frustration after the game, clearly not happy with his team’s performance.

It should go without saying that Knight is way too good to be playing in League One next season, and as a result, he needs to be signed this summer.

Jason Knight transfer news

Both Leeds and Wolves were reportedly interested in him in the past, and he would likely be quite cheap, given Derby’s financial predicament.

It is a rare occasion that you would get a 21-year-old signed for hardly any money, who has already captained his club and become a regular starter for his country.

Knight should be at the top of so many Premier League clubs’ transfer lists, and it’s a massive shame if he’s not.

If he doesn’t make the Premier League, he should even look at a good Championship team. Perhaps linking up with Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele at Norwich could be a good idea, or heading to Watford.

Either way, he is too good to be denied, and Irish football fans should just hope that he is playing football at the highest possible level next season.

