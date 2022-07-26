What is happening with Jason Knight?

It’s starting to look a bit worrying…

League One starts in less than four day’s time, with Derby County kicking the season off with a game against Oxford United at 3pm on Saturday.

The English third tier is a tough, physical league, and one that always provides great value for entertainment with some real quality players.

The talent is there, but you would be doing well to find anyone in League One who is more talented than Jason Knight.

The young Ireland international had a very strong international break a few weeks ago during the Nations League, and was one of the best players in Derby’s team in the Championship last season.

He has spent the summer watching loads of his Ireland teammates making exciting moves, with Gavin Bazunu and Nathan Collins both getting excellent Premier League deals.

This is exactly what Knight should be getting, or at the very least a good Championship move. There has been interest from Germany too, with Werder Bremen linked with the midfielder, but nothing has come of that either.

Knight wants to leave Derby, which is unsurprising, as he is far too good to be playing in League One, but the club are holding out for a lot of money for one of their most valuable assets.

Jason Knight’s future

If League One was tempting him to leave the club, he will be even more eager to pack his bags based on how his own pre-season has gone.

He has been played at right wing-back for a number of the friendlies leading up to the start of the season at the dysfunctional club, which is not where he belongs.

They should be doing everything they can to sweeten him up, and playing him out of position is the exact opposite.

Irish fans will be starting to worry about his future, as we have seen too many talented players lose out on valuable years because of poor transfer activity.

This can’t be allowed happen with Knight. He, his agent and those around him need to ensure he leaves Derby this summer and starts playing where he belongs.

That could be any top flight team across the big European leagues, or even a good Championship team, as he is still young, but he won’t learn anything he doesn’t already know in League One.

He is simply way too good to be wasting a year of his development.

Magical assist from Jason Knight 💫 Super header from Daryl Horgan ⚽️ Goal of the night? #COYBIG | #ANDIRL | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/zhpWThIcbp — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 3, 2021

