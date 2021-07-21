Jarrod Bowen linked with move from West Ham to Liverpool

It wouldn’t be the worst move in the world.

Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move from West Ham to Liverpool, as the Merseyside club look to add to their squad depth.

Bowen scored eight goals and registered five assists in 38 league appearances last season as his club secured an impressive sixth-place finish and qualification for the Europa League.

According to The Athletic, Jurgen Klopp is looking to add firepower to his Liverpool squad, who definitely called on their deep squad last season due to a number of injuries.

However, while Klopp is said to be an admirer of Bowen, a bid for him is majorly dependent on whether or not Liverpool can sell Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri. The club are said to be willing to listen to offers for both players, with Shaqiri attracting interest from Lazio after a strong performance at Euro 2020.

Bowen’s contract at West Ham runs until 2025, and given he was signed from Hull for £18 million, he would not be a cheap buy for Klopp’s Liverpool side.

How would he fit in at Liverpool?

While many in the footballing world are shocked to see Liverpool interested in the West Ham winger, he perfectly fits the profile of what Klopp is looking for.

Bowen can play anywhere across the front three, and he does so with great energy and a serious bit of pace. In front of goal, he isn’t a bad finisher, and he could aim to be an understudy to Diogo Jota at the club.

Liverpool have already strengthened their defence this summer, with the highly rated Ibrahima Konate coming in from RB Leipzig.

Speaking after his first appearance for Liverpool, Konate said: ““It’s an unforgettable moment for me. Yes, without our fans – but I am very, very happy. Just a little bit sad – very sad – because we didn’t win. But it’s okay, I’m happy.”

