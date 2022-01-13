David Moyes says England will come calling for Jarrod Bowen

He named some current England players who he feels his player would be an improvement on.

David Moyes has said that he believes Gareth Southgate and England will come calling for Jarrod Bowen in the near future.

Bowen scored two in West Ham’s 2-0 win over Norwich on Wednesday night, and in fact could have left with even more, as he had one goal ruled out by VAR, and hit the crossbar with a lovely chip over Tim Krul.

Bowen’s performances this season have been excellent, but he is yet to receive an England callup from Southgate.

Moyes alluded to the point that there are other attacking players in the England squad who are not performing at the same level Bowen is.

David Moyes on Jarrod Bowen

He said: “When players come from the Championship you hope they will develop and Jarrod has taken to it really well.

“Now the biggest thing is that he’s added assists and he’s beginning to find the net again. It’s great we’re spreading the goals around and he’s made a big difference.

“When you look at the competition for England; Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Jadon Sancho – it’s a decision for Gareth Southgate.

“But he’s getting closer to people saying we should have a look at him and see what he can do. I don’t think he’ll be too far away, but the biggest thing is to keep playing well for West Ham.”

Jarrod Bowen this season

Former Republic of Ireland striker Clinton Morrison agreed with Moyes, and said the 25-year-old should be given a chance.

He told the BBC: “He’s been outstanding, he scores goals, he gets assists. He’s a nightmare to play against so why not given him an opportunity?”

Bowen has often been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past, and given Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are likely to miss the next few games at least, it might even be something Jurgen Klopp looks at this month.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: David Moyes, Jarrod Bowen, West Ham