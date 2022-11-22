Jan Vertonghen “afraid” to speak out about Qatar World Cup

“I feel controlled”.

Jan Vertonghen has said that he feels “afraid” to say how he feels about the Qatar World Cup, ahead of his Belgium side’s first game against Canada.

This comes after a number of European countries decided not to wear rainbow-coloured armbands in the World Cup, after Fifa said that players would be booked for doing so.

Netherlands’ captain Virgil van Dijk said that because of his position as a central defender, and the way that he plays football in general, being on a yellow card would impact him too much.

This decision was met with controversy, and things seem to be getting even worse from this standpoint.

Belgium have reportedly been told to remove the word “love” from their jersey, ahead of their game against Canada.

Vertonghen and manager Roberto Martinez spoke about the situation, with the former saying that he’s “afraid” of what would happen if he said how he feels.

Jan Vertonghen on Qatar World Cup

“I’m afraid if I say something about this I might not be able to play tomorrow,” the defender said on Tuesday.

“It’s an experience I’ve never felt in football before. I feel controlled. I’m afraid to even say something about this.

“We’re just saying normal things about racism and discrimination and if you can’t even say things about it, that says it all.

“I want to appear on the pitch tomorrow, so I’ll leave it at that.”

"I'm afraid if I say anything about this, whether or not I'll be able to play tomorrow" Belgium boss Roberto Martínez and defender Jan Vertonghen address the decision not to wear the OneLove armband. pic.twitter.com/Nt0myHJuAM — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 22, 2022

Martinez on the other hand said that Belgium have been “very proactive” about social issues over the past two years, and that the work “has been done”.

He said: “Yesterday was very clear, a statement was made by the federation and now we are just focused on football. The work and talk around the World Cup has been done.”

