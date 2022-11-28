Jan Vertonghen hits back at Kevin De Bruyne following Belgium loss

All is not well in the Belgian camp…

Jan Vertonghen has hit back at Kevin De Bruyne following Belgium’s 2-0 loss to Morocco on Sunday afternoon.

Belgium lost the game 2-0, and were completely outplayed by a Morocco side who now look like they are in a good position to qualify out of a very difficult World Cup group.

This result came just a few days after Belgium were extremely lucky to defeat Canada 1-0, with Roberto Martinez’ team again outplayed by the North American side.

Speaking after that win, star midfielder De Bruyne was asked whether or not his team had what it takes to win the World Cup.

His response was extremely negative, insisting that the team is too old to win the tournament. Another senior player, Eden Hazard, blamed one part of the team specifically, saying: “Our defenders are not the fastest and they know that.”

Many criticised De Bruyne and Hazard for clearly criticising specific members of their team, especially as they needed a big performance against Morocco after such a poor effort against Canada.

Jan Vertonghen responds to Kevin De Bruyne

Speaking after the loss to Morocco, Vertonghen responded to De Bruyne’s comments about age, taking a dig at the offensive players for not scoring any goals.

He said: “I guess we attack badly because we are also too old up front. We didn’t create enough chances. We conceded the same goal twice at the near post.”

These sort of comments don’t bode well for Belgium’s chances of turning their tournament around, though they are far from out just yet.

A win against Croatia in their final group game would be enough to see them advance to the next stage of the tournament no matter what, and once knockout football begins, anything can happen.

