Jamie Redknapp mocks Roy Keane with terrible accent attempt

We’ve heard better attempts at the Irish accent…

Jamie Redknapp and Roy Keane clashed on Sunday over the quality of the Spurs squad, and it wasn’t for the first time.

The pair were speaking ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham on Sunday when Redknapp said that Antonio Conte may need some new signings to improve his current squad.

Keane interrupted to suggest that the team wasn’t as bad as Redknapp was making out, reminding him that they had Harry Kane, who is one of the best strikers in the world.

Redknapp used this exchange to remind Keane of an interaction they had last season when the Irishman implied that there were hardly any top players in the Spurs squad.

He then did an impression of the Corkman, and it is one that will make Irish people everywhere wince…

Jamie Rednapp didn't hold back on calling out Roy Keane during Super Sunday 😂 His impression at the end 🤣🤣

While Redknapp’s accent was questionable at best, he is making a valid point, as Keane did appear to be contradicting something he said not too long ago.

In one of the more heated exchanges seen on Sky Sports, Redknapp back in February of 2021, Redknapp insisted that Jose Mourinho should have been doing better with the squad he had.

Keane replied: “I think Tottenham have got so many average players. You talk about Spurs getting top four and all this carry-on. Kane and Son, you take them two out of that team and Spurs are an average Premier League team. And I’m being polite.”

Redknapp was not having any of it, saying: “I don’t think it’s an average team. It’s full of internationals.

“I don’t think you can turn around and say that this isn’t a strong squad. It’s full of internationals! In every department. Are you saying that these aren’t good players?”

This exchange birthed a classic Keane quote, where he said: “If you can trap the ball you can play for your country.”

