Jamie Redknapp slams “serial underachiever” Mauricio Pochettino

Harsh words from the Englishman.

Jamie Redknapp has slammed “serial underachiever” Mauricio Pochettino, as he discussed who should be the next Manchester United manager.

Redknapp was speaking after United’s 1-1 draw at home to Leicester on Saturday evening, which all but confirms they won’t be playing in the Champions League next year.

The club can now turn all of their attention to getting a new manager in, and most importantly, making sure it’s the right manager.

Redknapp insisted that he likes Pochettino, but that he has “no belief” that he can be successful at United.

Jamie Redknapp on Mauricio Pochettino

He said: “They need to get the right manager in.

“Pochettino has been a serial underachiever, as much as I like him. Can he do at Man United? There’s no belief that he can.

“Erik ten Hag has done a great job at Ajax, but he should win the league, they’ve got the best players.

“So it’s not going to be easy. As much as it’s important to get the manager right, it’s also about personnel.

“You look at certain clubs and think ‘I’d love to be working with those players, I’d love to be in the Liverpool dressing room’. I look at that United dressing room and think ‘That looks fractured’. I think there’s some poisonous characters.

“I wouldn’t want to be in it. I don’t think it’s a dressing room that’s pulling together.”

🗣 "Pochettino has been a serial underachiever, can he do at Man United? There's no belief that he can." Jamie Redknapp outlines the candidates for the next manager at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/TmZulXOiov — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 2, 2022

Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino looks likely to leave PSG in the summer, after what will likely be considered an unsuccessful stint in charge.

They will win the league comfortably this season, but he was brought in to deliver European success, and he failed to do it two seasons in a row.

However, he will be used to managing a lot of big egos and personalities as a result of his time in Paris, which could come in handy if he does get the United job.

Read next: ‘Do me a favour’ – Gary Lineker fumes as VAR denies Leicester a win away to Man United

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie redknapp, Manchester United, mauricio pochettino