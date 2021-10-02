Jamie Redknapp explains why he thinks Man City won’t win the league

“I think that’s where they might miss out…”

Jamie Redknapp has explained why he thinks Manchester City won’t win the league this season.

Redknapp was speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday morning, and said that City’s lack of an out and out striker will cost them dearly this season.

He also said that manager Pep Guardiola is aware of this, and that is why he tried so hard to sign Harry Kane during the summer.

Jamie Redknapp on Manchester City

“They miss not having that outstanding number nine, long term. That’s why I’m not convinced they win the title this year. Of course they’ve got every chance, but my money would be on Chelsea and Liverpool. They’re the slight favourites.

“They’ve got the likes of Salah who can get you 25 goals, I don’t know anyone in the City team who’s going to do that right now.

“That’s not to say they can’t do it, because they did it last year. They’ve got so many good players. But Chelsea have got Lukaku, a brilliant signing as well. He can be hit and miss, but you can guarantee 20 Premier League goals.

“I think that’s where they might miss out, and that’s what Pep Guardiola realised. That’s why he tried to buy Harry Kane. They needed a number nine and couldn’t get one.”

🗣"I am not convinced they will win the title." Jamie Redknapp thinks that Manchester City's lack of a striker will stop them from winning the title. pic.twitter.com/LFr4ZSBgYQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 2, 2021

He did also again say that he believes City will go close to winning the league this season.

Man City’s striker problem

So far this season, Guardiola has tried out a number of different options up front, as he tends to do. He has looked at playing Raheem Sterling centrally, Gabriel Jesus has gotten minutes, though often out wide, and Jack Grealish has also played through the middle.

But he has arguably gotten the most joy out of trying Ferran Torres as the out and out striker. Gary Neville was one of the many people impressed by the Spain international’s movement when he has been played up front, and it could be something we see a lot more of as the season goes on.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie redknapp, Manchester City