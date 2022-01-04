Jamie Redknapp identifies one player who can’t play in Ralf Rangnick’s system

No punches pulled here.

Jamie Redknapp has identified one player who he believes can’t play in Ralf Rangnick’s current system at Manchester United.

Speaking after United’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves on Monday, Redknapp said he was concerned about Jadon Sancho, and his performances since joining the club.

Sancho started against Wolves, but failed to have the desired impact, being substituted towards the end of the game.

However, Sancho did score a nice goal in United’s most recent game against Burnley, where it appeared he was going to start turning his career in England around.

But if the performance against Wolves is anything to go by, Redknapp has every right to be worried…

Jamie Redknapp on Jadon Sancho

He said: “When you’re a Man City player right now, you’ve got a midfield player that comes in and wants it. You’re always playing overloads, triangles and getting it 4 v 2 in all areas. That’s what Pep Guardiola wants to do.

“Whereas today, the way Rangnick set up his team, they were never going to get hold of the ball. It was impossible. They haven’t got the players to do that.

“You cannot ask Sancho and Greenwood to play the way he played at RB Leipzig… They’ve got to be able to run out to the wide men, then back inside. They have to be so fit, so strong and also comfortable on the ball.

“Greenwood and Sancho are not comfortable at the moment. Sancho looks like he can’t raise a gallop at the moment.

“One thing I worry about him, he looks like he can’t run past anyone. He looks like he hasn’t got that yard of pace. United wingers, if you’re going to be one, you’ve got to be able to run with the ball. That is a major problem with that system.”

🗣 "He looks like he can't run past anyone." Jamie Redknapp says the system is not working for players like Jadon Sancho at Manchester United pic.twitter.com/QyS7sp5tft — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 3, 2022

Redknapp’s Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville also recently voiced his concerns about Sancho, insisting if things didn’t change he could end up like Donny van de Beek at United.

Speaking after the loss to Wolves, Luke Shaw cut a despondent figure, and questioned the “togetherness” of the United squad.

