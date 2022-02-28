Jamie Redknapp blasts “rubbish” Kepa Arrizabalaga decision

He and Carragher were not in agreement.

Jamie Redknapp and Jamie Carragher did not see eye-to-eye regarding Thomas Tuchel bringing Kepa Arrizabalaga on for the penalty shootout in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Kepa was brought on to replace Edouard Mendy with just seconds to go in extra-time, as he is seen to be a specialist in saving penalties.

In the shootout, however, he failed to save any of the 11 taken, and missed the final spot-kick, winning the competition for Liverpool.

Redknapp was not happy with Tuchel’s decision, which he described as “rubbish” on a number of occasions.

Carragher on the other hand, saw the sense in it, saying: “That was the decision he made in the Super Cup final. Kepa came on, and they won that game. I think Chelsea have won two shootouts on the way to this final, and this is Kepa’s competition. He has done well in there.

“There is a method in it. The manager knows what he’s doing and why he’s doing it. Also you’ve got the psychological… How he impacts the opposition. But that wasn’t the case. The penalties were fantastic.”

Jamie Redknapp on Kepa sub

Redknapp interjected to call it “rubbish”, continuing: “Mendy is more likely to save it. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world. I hope it’s put to bed now.

“I don’t think it works. I think it’s a rubbish idea. And I didn’t like his behaviour…”

Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink pointed out that Louis van Gaal did it in the World Cup with Netherlands and Tim Krul, and had great success, but Redknapp wasn’t having it.

“I think it’s a case of being too clever for your own good. Mendy can’t save a penalty? You’re complicating it! Mendy is a bigger goalkeeper, he makes better saves”, he continued.

Carragher reiterated that they have had success doing this in the past, while Redknapp insisted that he had no doubt that Mendy would be the better option in a penalty shootout.

Mendy did play excellently throughout the game, after he was surprisingly included in the Starting XI instead of Kepa.

