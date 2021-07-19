Jamie Mullins becomes the youngest goalscorer in Bohemians’ League of Ireland history

And what a goal it was too…

Jamie Mullins is a name that you’re going to want to remember if Sunday is anything to go by.

The 16-year-old became Bohemian FC’s youngest goalscorer in the League of Ireland when he slotted one home against Longford Town while just 6,106 days old in his first league start for the club.

Jamie Mullins first goal for Bohemians.

Mullins picked up the ball in the Longford half and took a gorgeous second touch to poke the ball away from the defender.

He then ran at goal, constantly teasing a potential shot, before finally unleashing just outside the box, sending the ball flying past the keeper.

Incredible composure for just 16 years of age.

Jamie Mullins is 16 years old. 16. He scored this goal in the @SSEAirtricityLg 😱 Definitely one to watch 👀@bfcdublin | #LOI | #LOITV pic.twitter.com/5uHjhpK6dn — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) July 19, 2021

The game finished 1-1, with Longford’s Robbie Manley having put the visitors ahead earlier in the game. Manley’s diving header can be seen here.

Speaking after the game, Mullins said:

“Obviously it’s nice to get my first goal in my first league start, but not to come away with the three points is a little bit disappointing. I have to be happy enough with my debut though.

“Ever since I’ve been brought up to the first team I’ve wanted to score my first goal and make my league debut. Credit to Bohs’ who have helped me progress through.”

He also confirmed that he will be heading over to Luxembourg with the squad to take on Dudelange in the Europa Conference League later this week.

🙌 After the game, Jamie spoke to Colm McDonnell. pic.twitter.com/xfmGTTtCsf — Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) July 18, 2021

Many took to social media to speculate whether this made him the youngest goalscorer in the history of the League of Ireland, but that record stands with Kevin Zefi, who scored against Longford for Shamrock Rovers when he was just 15 years of age.

Zefi is now playing in Italy with Inter Milan and based on what we’ve seen of Mullins, we wouldn’t rule out a similar career path for him.

Kevin Zefi became the youngest goalscorer in League of Ireland history with this goal in last night's First Division game against Longford Town. The Ireland under-15 international, who came in as a second half substitute scored his first goal in senior football. pic.twitter.com/JdYtKASrZZ — Shamrock Rovers Academy (@SRFCAcademy) September 5, 2020

