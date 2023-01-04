Bohs’ teenage star signs for Brighton

The next Evan Ferguson?

Bohemians have confirmed that teenage sensation Jamie Mullins has signed for Brighton for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton have been interested in Mullins for over a year at this point, and have been keeping tabs on the youngster for over 12 months.

This time last year, Mullins had visited Brighton’s training ground on three separate occasions, and the deal has finally gotten over the line (subject to international clearance).

The Republic of Ireland under-18 international has agreed a contract until June 2025 and will link up with the club’s under-21s.

Jamie Mullins signs for Brighton

Speaking about the move, Mullins said: “I can’t wait to get started. I played alongside Evan Ferguson at Bohemians and we know each other really well.

“We spoke a lot about what Brighton has to offer young players and the pathway they have, so it made it a really easy decision to join.”

Mullins is a product of the famous St Kevin’s Boys academy and benefited from the schoolboy club’s parternship with Bohemians last season.

The teenager was just 16 years and 8 months old when he made his full debut for Keith Long’s men against Longford Town.

First start 🔴⚫

First Goal ⚽️🔥 This is absolutely incredible from 16-year-old midfielder Jamie Mullins 😮 #COYBIGpic.twitter.com/MgPi36OzPY — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) July 19, 2021

He instantly made a name for himself by scoring a gorgeous goal, and showed maturity beyond his years both on the pitch and off it.

Now that he is heading over to England, he will be joined by quite a few Irish faces in Brighton who will likely help him settle in to the madness of Premier League football.

This news is announced approximately 13 hours after Evan Ferguson scored and assisted on his Premier League debut, having made the same move from Bohs to Brighton.

Mullins will be hoping to have a similar impact on the first-team at some point in his career.

Read next: Michael Obafemi transfer news – Ireland star heading for Swansea exit

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: brighton, Jamie Mullins