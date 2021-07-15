St. Mirren have their work cut out for them trying to keep Irish star Jamie McGrath

“We’ve knocked back a couple of offers for him in the last couple of weeks.”

Jamie McGrath might have had the best 12 months of any Irish footballer during the 2020/2021 season.

The St. Mirren midfielder bagged 17 goals and a boatload of assists for the Scottish side, and this was all from midfield. So it makes perfect sense that some of the biggest clubs in Scotland are interested in signing the former Dundalk player, as well as reported interest from teams in England.

Jim Goodwin on Jamie McGrath

“We’ve knocked back a couple of offers for him in the last couple of weeks, one from down south,” St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin said about McGrath.

“The board have been brave because we know his value. A couple of hundred thousand here or there won’t cut it for a player who scored 17 goals for us last season.

“If a bid meets our valuation and it’s a club that Jamie quite likes the idea of then we’re not going to stand in anyone’s way of earning some big money at a potentially bigger club.

“We have to be realistic about the situation. Jamie’s done great for us last season. He’s a senior international, and that’s how I sell this place to young players I bring here.”

Jim Goodwin sings the praises of Jamie McGrath

Last season, Goodwin referred to McGrath as “easily the best player” he has worked with as a manager and called for the former Dundalk midfielder to start for Ireland.

He said: “I think he deserves to be in there ahead of some of the others currently in the squad. He sets the standards in training and if he can keep doing what he is doing he hopefully gets the recognition he deserves from the FAI.

“His first goal on Saturday was outstanding in terms of his technique and his composure. With no disrespect to anyone else, he is easily the best player I’ve ever worked with as a manager.”

McGrath made his international debut for Ireland in June during the team’s 4-1 win over Andorra.

