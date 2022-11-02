Jamie Carragher hits the nail on the head talking about Qatar World Cup

Excellently-said.

Jamie Carragher has hit the nail on the head when talking about the negatives of the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

With less than a month to go until the first game of the World Cup, Carragher outlined some of the reasons why he feels this World Cup is a “disgrace”.

While he only touched on the human rights abuses in Qatar, Carragher was focusing more on why this World Cup will struggle from a footballing perspective.

He said that the window between the club season pausing and the beginning of the World Cup is too short, and that many players will miss out through injury.

Jamie Carragher on Qatar World Cup

He said: “I think it’s an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position that it’s in, for lots of reasons.

“It was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup. They campaigned on having it in the summer, which is impossible because of the temperature.

“Players all around Europe and the world could get injured in the next couple of weeks. Varane was crying coming off the pitch at Stamford Bridge, that’s how close we are to the World Cup.

“A two-week injury is going to keep players out of a World Cup, which should not be happening. It all starts with FIFA giving them the World Cup in the first place.

“Plus the stuff that’s going on in their country is a completely different issue, but I think it’s absolutely disgusting.”

Thierry Henry agreed with Carragher’s comments, insisting that there is going to be a lack of a build-up, and that injured players missing out takes away from the tournament.

Carragher is not confirmed to be working for any TV station in Qatar for World Cup, while his colleague Gary Neville has caused a stir by agreeing to work for both ITV and beIN SPORT. More on that here.

Read More About: 2022 world cup, jamie carragher