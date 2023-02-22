Jamie Carragher hits out at Virgil van Dijk with brutal line

Ouch…

Jamie Carragher has hit out at Virgil van Dijk with a brutal line, following Liverpool’s 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Anfield saw their beloved Liverpool side torn apart against the Spanish giants, despite going 2-0 up in the first-half.

From there, Madrid scored five goals without response, with the tie now looking all but over after the first leg.

Speaking after the game, Carragher tore into Liverpool’s performance, explaining why he had no confidence going into the match.

Jamie Carragher on Virgil van Dijk

He said: “That was nonsense that Liverpool were back after the last two games. They played against an Everton team that produced one of the worst performances I’ve seen in a Merseyside derby and if Newcastle had 11 men on the pitch, they’d have got back to 2-2.

“All season, Liverpool have been an absolute shambles defensively. They’re 8th in the Premier League and they’ve just been battered 5-2 by Real Madrid – it’s not acceptable what we’re watching this season.

“What makes me laugh, Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn’t get into this back four – right now I’d be taking his place!”

Carragher is referencing comments Van Dijk made a few months ago, with the Dutch defender saying the former Liverpool captain wouldn’t make it in the squad above any of his teammates.

He said: “The squad or the Starting XI? Not even in the full squad to be honest. Not the first 20. He would be in the stands.

“You have to really think about this now… He played many games for Liverpool, but the modern day game, Matip and Konate would be ahead of him.”

The one bit of comfort that Liverpool can take from an awful night on Tuesday is that away goals no longer count in Europe, so they are not completely without hope going into the game.

