Jamie Carragher criticises Virgil van Dijk’s defending vs Man United

“It’s the only one thing I’d question him on…”

Jamie Carragher has criticised Virgil van Dijk’s defending against Manchester United, particularly what he did for Jadon Sancho’s goal.

In the first half, Anthony Elanga played a nice one-two with Christian Eriksen, and slipped the ball in to Sancho who was roughly 12 yards out.

Sancho took two excellent touches that opened up some space for him, and sat Van Dijk, Alisson and James Milner down in the process.

He then essentially had an open goal, and he slotted it into the corner to give United the lead and to open his account for the season.

That composure 🤤 Calm as you like from Jadon Sancho and Manchester United lead at Old Trafford! 💥 pic.twitter.com/7ZkB2jf1FO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 22, 2022

Speaking after the game, Carragher said that he feels Van Dijk on occasion doesn’t have the desired intensity at the back.

Jamie Carragher on Virgil van Dijk

He said: “It’s the only one thing I’d question him on. He’s 10/10 at most things. Does he lack a bit of intensity at certain times? Even in the Champions League final, the cross, he just hangs his leg out.

“Against Crystal Palace, you’ve got to throw yourself at it. He had to go to the floor and make a block. That one there, you’ve got to go flying out and throw yourself at it.

“You can’t just stand there! He almost made himself smaller. Throw yourself at it and make a block.”

🗣 "You can't just stand there!" @Carra23 has question marks about Virgil van Dijk's defending pic.twitter.com/f7aq6vAvtv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

Even on the pitch, Milner seemed to be addressing Van Dijk for not throwing himself at the ball, and the Dutchman did not seem too upset by his comments.

Van Dijk has not had an ideal start to the season, as his defence has failed to keep a clean sheet in the Premier League so far.

He gave away a penalty on the opening day that ultimately cost his team three points against Fulham, and he will know better than anyone that he needs to improve.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: jamie carragher, virgil van dijk