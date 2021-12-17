Jamie Carragher has his say on who will win the title race

Hard to argue with him…

Jamie Carragher has had his say on who he thinks will win the title race, as we approach the halfway point of the Premier League season.

The Liverpool legend believes that there are only three horses in this particular race – Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

And like many others, he feels as though City are the team best equipped to win it all the Premier League.

Jamie Carragher on Premier League title race

Speaking on Friday morning, he said: “It was only a few weeks ago that Chelsea actually had a four point lead on Liverpool and City.

“It shows how quickly it can turn around. I think certainly with those three teams, if it starts getting to six or seven points, you might have a problem in terms of catching up.

“Once it becomes three games that you’ve got to do something and the opposition have got to drop points.. I just don’t see the top teams dropping too many points.

He also discussed Romelu Lukaku, and his fitness, which he feels is part of the reason for Chelsea falling behind the pack.

He then said that Man City are his favourites for the title, describing them as “unbelievable”.

“Looking at City right now, I still think they’re my favourite for the title. There’s very little between them and Liverpool, but they’re fantastic…”

"Looking at City now, I still think they're my favourite for the title." @Carra23 shares his thoughts on the title race after #CFC dropped points again last night 🔊 pic.twitter.com/wzE7ikIpKO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 17, 2021

Premier League title race

It is a testament to the disappointing nature of Manchester United’s season that they are not even being mentioned as potential candidates to win the league, and it’s only December.

Having come second last season, they strengthened their squad massively, but regressed under the reign of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

There is a case to be made as to why all three teams could end up winning the league, though Liverpool are at a serious disadvantage as a number of their star players will be missing due to their AFCON commitments.

