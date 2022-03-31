Jamie Carragher has interesting take on Seamus Coleman’s role at Everton

A bit harsh…

Jamie Carragher has an interesting take on Seamus Coleman’s role at Everton under Frank Lampard.

Carragher was quite critical of Coleman earlier in the season, particularly after the thrashing Everton received at the hands of Spurs. Carragher went as far as saying Coleman was a “Championship player”, something which John Giles recently took issue with.

On the most recent episode of The Overlap, Carragher discussed Coleman’s role at Everton in 2022, as the club find themselves in a relegation battle.

Jamie Carragher on Seamus Coleman

He said: “That dressing room is not focused at all. Talk about the captaincy at Manchester United. I can’t even off the top of my head think of who the captain is for Everton?

“Coleman. To be fair to Seamus, he probably shouldn’t be there right now. That’s down to the club and recruitment.

“If Coleman is out, who would you give that captain’s armband to? No one even jumps out at you. There’s absolutely no personality there at all.

“The worst thing about that is that Everton as a football club have got to be about personality and character. There’s always going to be ‘us against the world’, and they’re so opposite that right now.”

Seamus Coleman at Everton

While Carragher again seemed quite critical of Coleman, saying he should no longer be at the club, it did seem like he genuinely could not remember who the club captain was.

Coleman was bought by Everton for £60,000 in 2009, and while his performances may not have been up to the usual standard as of late, they have never signed anyone good enough to replace him throughout those years.

When he retires, he will be remembered extremely fondly by the Everton faithful, and his performances for Ireland lately have made it very difficult to justify replacing him with someone younger.

Read More About: jamie carragher, Seamus Coleman